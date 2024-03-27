Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Invests $342,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

GE stock opened at $173.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.58. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $177.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

