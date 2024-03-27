Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 405,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. Ribbon Communications makes up about 1.1% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ribbon Communications

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,605.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,605.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Redington sold 23,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $74,048.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,989.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,720 and have sold 66,000 shares valued at $205,119. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

RBBN opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

