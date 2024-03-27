Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Separately, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharming Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHAR opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

