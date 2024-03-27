Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NeoGenomics

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.20.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

