Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Lantheus accounts for approximately 1.3% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNTH opened at $58.75 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.26. Lantheus had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,130,192.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at $16,434,804.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

