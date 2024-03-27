Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000. Golub Capital BDC comprises 0.9% of Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 48.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.