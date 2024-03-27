Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Oxford Square Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oxford Square Capital by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $184.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Square Capital Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 127.28%.

(Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.