SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $692,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.38. 52,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,425. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

