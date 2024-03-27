SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.67. 112,973,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,460,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $565.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average of $222.86.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.04.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

