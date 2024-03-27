SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 51,152.3% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.17. 1,636,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,866,486. General Electric has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.58.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

