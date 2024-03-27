SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $246,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.0 %

NOW stock traded down $15.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $762.76. The company had a trading volume of 257,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,381. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $427.01 and a one year high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $767.97 and a 200-day moving average of $678.35. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.