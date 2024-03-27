SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.31. 6,676,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $288.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

