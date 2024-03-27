SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130,047 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 862.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,424,000 after purchasing an additional 792,900 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Price Performance

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.07%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

