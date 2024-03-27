SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 705,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,510. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

