SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,618. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.54. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

