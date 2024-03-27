SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHG stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,138. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $93.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

