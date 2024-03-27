SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 172,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 300,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,163. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

