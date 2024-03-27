SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.88. 3,394,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,438. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.84 and a 12-month high of $398.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

