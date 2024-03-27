SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.82. 939,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,352. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.68.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

