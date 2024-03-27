SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys 583 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.73. 4,275,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.83 and its 200-day moving average is $167.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

