SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $717,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

