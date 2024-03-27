SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF makes up about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

RSPN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.88. 42,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $47.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

