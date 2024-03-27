SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 282.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,450 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

