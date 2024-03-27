Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 76,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,691. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.