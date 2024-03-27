Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the February 29th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.63. 157,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,650. The firm has a market cap of $151.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $63.31 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.8823 per share. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is presently 24.93%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

