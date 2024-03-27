Sib LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sib LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica comprises approximately 13.7% of Sib LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sib LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $26,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3,139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 436,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $165,219,000 after purchasing an additional 423,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7,310.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $116,720,000 after acquiring an additional 359,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 price objective (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $553.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.66.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,574. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.22 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

