Siacoin Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $601.85 million and approximately $268.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,249.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $534.91 or 0.00772445 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00136374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00045968 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00059308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00197572 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.58 or 0.00132250 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,786,025,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,760,368,676 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

