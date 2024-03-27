Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Invests $267,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,274,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,809,257. The firm has a market cap of $403.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $395.40 and a one year high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

