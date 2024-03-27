Short Interest in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Expands By 209.1%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 209.1% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZIONO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.57. 3,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,507. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $27.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.47.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6248 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

