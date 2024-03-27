Short Interest in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH) Increases By 462.5%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 462.5% from the February 29th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yoshiharu Global stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Yoshiharu Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:YOSH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 469 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,707. Yoshiharu Global has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Yoshiharu Global Co operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

