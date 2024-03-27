Short Interest in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Grows By 673.8%

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 673.8% from the February 29th total of 767,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in WiSA Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 17,722,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,209,334. WiSA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

