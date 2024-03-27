Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Increases By 3,700.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

THBRF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

