Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Increases By 3,700.0%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 3,700.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance
THBRF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
