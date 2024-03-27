Short Interest in Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Grows By 2,068.8%

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,000 shares, an increase of 2,068.8% from the February 29th total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Stock Down 5.7 %

TNON traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 69,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,089. Tenon Medical has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.