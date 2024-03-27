Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Drops By 94.4%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the February 29th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tenaz Energy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATUUF remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,875. Tenaz Energy has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

About Tenaz Energy

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

