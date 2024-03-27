Short Interest in Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIXW) Rises By 2,575.0%

Semantix, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 2,575.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Semantix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STIXW remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,645. Semantix has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Semantix Company Profile
