Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Declines By 67.9%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:QMCI remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.
About QuoteMedia
