Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Declines By 67.9%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the February 29th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QMCI remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

