Short Interest in NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Drops By 68.6%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the February 29th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NEXON stock traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.10. The company had a trading volume of 27,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.38. NEXON has a 12-month low of C$15.30 and a 12-month high of C$24.39.

NEXON Company Profile

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

