Short Interest in Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Grows By 4,750.0%

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 4,750.0% from the February 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Airlines Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:JAPSY traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 25,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. Japan Airlines has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts predict that Japan Airlines will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

