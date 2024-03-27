Short Interest in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Declines By 66.8%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 66.8% from the February 29th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $93.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

