Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD) Rises By 4,500.0%

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 4,500.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TSDD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.73. 50,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,290. GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $30.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72.

Get GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSDD – Free Report) by 104.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 57.30% of GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 2x Short TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.