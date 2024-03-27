Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Expands By 800.0%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Gafisa Price Performance

GFASY stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Gafisa has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.94.

About Gafisa

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

