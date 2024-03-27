Short Interest in Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Expands By 800.0%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Gafisa Price Performance
GFASY stock remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Gafisa has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.94.
About Gafisa
