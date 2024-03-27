Short Interest in FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Increases By 1,000.0%

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FalconStor Software Stock Performance

Shares of FalconStor Software stock remained flat at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.30. FalconStor Software has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.40.

Get FalconStor Software alerts:

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 8.43%.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.