Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Increases By 229.4%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 229.4% from the February 29th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELZ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Medical Technology by 261.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 89,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Medical Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Creative Medical Technology alerts:

Creative Medical Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Creative Medical Technology stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,745. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

About Creative Medical Technology

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Medical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Medical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.