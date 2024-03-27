Short Interest in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Expands By 560.9%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,800 shares, a growth of 560.9% from the February 29th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. The company had a trading volume of 129,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,910. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 282,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.24 per share, with a total value of $9,112,055.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,374,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,282,632 shares of company stock valued at $33,374,556 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

