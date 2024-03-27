Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Increases By 835.8%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 835.8% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compass Group Price Performance

CMPGY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 86,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,587. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.3373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.