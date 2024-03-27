Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Drops By 80.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $64.79.
About Brunello Cucinelli
