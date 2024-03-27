Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Drops By 80.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brunello Cucinelli Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BCUCY traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.49. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

