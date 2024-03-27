Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Declines By 68.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the February 29th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on Benitec Biopharma from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of BNTC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,108. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 255,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 385.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 292,929 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $572,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

