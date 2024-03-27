Short Interest in Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Expands By 215.1%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 215.1% from the February 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Up 1.5 %

BKRIY stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $11.12.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

