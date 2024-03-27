Short Interest in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Drops By 64.0%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the February 29th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.74% of Avalon GloboCare at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALBT traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 1,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,244. Avalon GloboCare has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

