Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Rises By 1,405.2%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a growth of 1,405.2% from the February 29th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 984,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASLN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 106,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,401. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 574.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 405,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70,109 shares during the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

